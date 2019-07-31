Kansas City Star Obituaries
Jessica Miley
Jessica Kathryn Miley

Jessica Kathryn Miley Obituary
Jessica Kathryn Miley Jessica Kathryn Miley, 32, passed away July 25th, 2019. Visitation 6:00pm-8:30pm with a candlelight vigil following at Legacy Christian Church on Thursday August 1st, 2019, 2150 E. Langsford Rd. Lee's Summit, MO 64063. Celebration of life will be held at Stonehaus Farms Winery at 7pm on Friday August 2nd, 2019, 24607 NE Colbern Rd. Lee's Summit, MO 64086. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Be Head Strong www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/NjEzOTc=. Complete obituary may be viewed at passantinobros.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 31, 2019
