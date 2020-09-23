Jessie F. Davila 88, of Mission, KS passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Friday, September 4, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Queen of the Holy Rosary in Overland Park, KS. Visitation will be at 9:30 AM followed by funeral mass at 10:30 AM. Due to health regulations, everyone attending will be required to wear a mask and abide to social distancing. A private burial service will be held for the family.

Jessie was preceded in death by her mother Lenora Ruano, son Robert N Davila, Jr and sister Mary Ruano. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Robert Nick Davila, daughter Victoria Elliott; three sons, Victor Davila, Jude Davila, Jamie Davila (Leah); 8 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her honor to the Sisters Servants of Mary 800 North 18th St, Kansas City, KS. 66102

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store