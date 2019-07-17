Resources More Obituaries for Jessie Goodnight Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jessie Goodnight

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Jessie Goodnight Jessie Harvey Goodnight was born on April 21, 1927 in Stotts City, Missouri. She was the oldest of two daughters born to Edgar & Ever Lena Harvey. Jessie along with her sister, Tohatchi, moved to Kansas City sometime after graduating from high school. Jessie married a former U. S. Marine, Earl Goodnight. They divorced in 1964. Jessie greatly enjoyed her home on Park Avenue in Kansas City. Her large backyard and garden kept her busy canning. Her niece, Georgia, was constantly with her "Aunt", who nurtured and championed Georgia's every endeavor. Georgia considers Jessie a 2nd Mom. Jessie was a valued employee of Shedd's Foods for 40 years. She was a proud union member. She held various positions at Shedd's with her last job prior to retiring was as a lab technician. In retirement, Jessie continued her passion for reading, especially history. Jessie could not stay idle for long and became a personal care assistant to several individuals over the years. She endeared herself to those families, because of her dedicated care. Her mother, Ever Lena, was cared for by Jessie at the Park Avenue address. After Ever Lena passed, Jessie relocated to the Country Club Plaza area. A few years after her sister moved to a home in Fairway, Kansas, the house next door became available. Jessie moved in and the sisters lived next door to each other in Fairway until her sister passed in 2014. Jessie made so many close friends with neighbors as well as the various service people that she relied for the upkeep of her home. They all enjoyed her wonderful pies and her famous pumpkin bread. A real treat for all. Her niece, Georgia, along with her husband, Doug and their two daughters, Jessica and Katie, made frequent visits from Dallas. Aunt's home seemed like a second home to Jessica and Katie. During the visits, Aunt enjoyed singing music with the girls. A passion Jessica and Katie carry on. Jessica, Jessie's namesake, always insisted on staying with her Great Aunt Jessie during visits. It was eggs over easy in the morning and relaxed rules while with Aunt Jessie. Jessie fondly recalled the family trip she made with them in the 1990's to England and Scotland. On Sunday, July 14th, while at her home with Georgia by her side, Jessie went to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ, joining other family members already there. Jessie is survived by her niece, Georgia Smith, and her husband, Douglas, two great-nieces, Jessica Smith and Katharine Eden Hyder, Michael Hyder, Katie's husband and two great-great-nieces, Leonora and Rouenna. A graveside service will be held Saturday, 7/20/19 at 3 pm at the Moore Cemetery in Stotts City. A Celebration of Life event is planned for later in the month at her home in Fairway, Kansas. We wish to thank all who assisted Aunt in remaining in her home in the last few years. Jessie was truly a devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend to many, who will miss her greatly.

