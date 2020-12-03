1/1
Jessie Kueck
1928 - 2020
Jessie Kueck
May 13, 1928 - December 1, 2020
Independence, Missouri - Jessie Kueck, 92, passed away December 1, 2020. Service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4 at Ascension Lutheran Church 4900 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64133. Burial at Floral Hills. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the church. Masks are required. Jessie retired from Montgomery Ward. She's preceded in death by her husband, Orlin, of nearly 70 years. She is survived by one daughter, Linda Kueck. Memorial tributes may be directed to Ascension Lutheran Church Family Life Center Fund. Fond memories and condolences may be offered at www.floralhillsfuneralhome.com. Arr.: D.W. Newcomer's Sons Floral Hills Funeral Home, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd., KCMO, (816) 353-1218. Newcomer's Floral Hills Funeral Home & Cemetery, Dignity Memorial.


Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 3, 2020.
