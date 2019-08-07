|
Jesus Anthony Lopez Jesus Anthony Lopez went to be with the Lord on August 1, 2019. He accomplished so much on this Earth, working tirelessly to provide for his family, witness for His Lord, and preparing for his journey to meet his Lord! He loves his wife, Wilma, of 61 years with an indescribable commitment. The visitation will be 10:00 am followed by the funeral at 11:00 am at Mission Road Bible Church, 7820 Mission Road, Prairie Village, Ks 66208, on Friday, August 9, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Down Syndrome Guild of Kansas City or would be greatly appreciated. Full obituary at www.porterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 7, 2019