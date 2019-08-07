Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Funeral Home
1835 Minnesota Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66102
(913) 621-6400
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesus Lopez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesus Anthony Lopez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jesus Anthony Lopez Obituary
Jesus Anthony Lopez Jesus Anthony Lopez went to be with the Lord on August 1, 2019. He accomplished so much on this Earth, working tirelessly to provide for his family, witness for His Lord, and preparing for his journey to meet his Lord! He loves his wife, Wilma, of 61 years with an indescribable commitment. The visitation will be 10:00 am followed by the funeral at 11:00 am at Mission Road Bible Church, 7820 Mission Road, Prairie Village, Ks 66208, on Friday, August 9, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Down Syndrome Guild of Kansas City or would be greatly appreciated. Full obituary at www.porterfuneralhome.com.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jesus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now