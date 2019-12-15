|
Jesus C. Vaca Jesus C. Vaca, 85, Kansas City, Kansas, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019, surrounded by his family. The Funeral Mass will be 10:00 AM Friday, December 20, 2019 at All Saints Catholic Church, Kansas City, KS. Burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7:00 PM Thursday, December 19, at Porter Funeral Home Kansas City, KS, where the Rosary will be recited at 5:00 PM. Jesus was born July 20, 1934. He retired from KU Medical Center. Jesus was preceded in death by his wife Eleanor G. Vaca, his parents, Conrad Vaca and Maria Isabel Cortez, his daughter Virginia G. Vaca, his brothers Ramon, Epifanio, Rigoberto, Conrad, and his sister Consuelo. He is survived by his two sons, Ignacio G. Vaca (Susan), Jesus G. Vaca, all of KCK, four daughters Anita Barajas (Jose) Cudahy, Calif, Maria Isabel (Trent), Consuelo Laniez (Marcos), and Ines G. Vaca, all of KCK, 22 grandchildren, 58 great grandchildren, 14 great great grandchildren, 1 brother Miguel Vaca, and 3 sisters, Paulita Tinoco, Marina Tinoco, and Anita Esparza. Jesus loved his beloved Ixtlàn, Michoacán, his family, and his western tv shows. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Home & Crematory, 1835 Minnesota Ave. Kansas City, KS (913) 621-6400)
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 15, 2019