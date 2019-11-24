|
Jewel Blanche (Raker) Monson Jewell was born in 1920 in rural Magnolia, Missouri, and passed away November 21, 2019 in Raymore, Missouri. After working at North American Aviation during World War II, Jewell was a homemaker and avid gardener. A long-time Grandview resident and a lifelong Baptist, Jewell was honored by the First Baptist Church of Grandview in 2009 for over fifty years of service to the congregation. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 70 years, Bill Monson, and one grandson. She is survived by her children, Victor Monson, Linda Ellis, Donald Monson, and Anita McReynolds, five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 6-8 pm Monday, November 25, 2019 and services will be 10 am Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Grandview, interment to follow at Longview Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Grandview. Online condolences may be left at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements Carson-Speaks Chapel)
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 24, 2019