Jewel D. Meadows
October 30, 2020
Vernon, Texas - Jewel D (Sides) Meadows passed away October 30, 2020 at age 96. She was born and raised in Raytown, Missouri and then attended the Kansas City Art Institute where she studied interior design. She married Rev. Howard Meadows in 1949 and they lived most of their lives in the desert southwest where Howard taught school and pastored numerous small churches. She is preceded in death by Howard (2011), her parents Virgil and Ollie Sides, a brother Kenneth, and a twin sister, Carmen (infant). She is survived by two children, her son David Meadows and wife, Denise, and her daughter Deborah and husband, Bruce Roberts, all of Arizona.


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
