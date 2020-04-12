|
Jeweldean "Judy" Nelson Jeweldean Wilma (Myers) Nelson (Judy) was born October 24, 1926 near Phillipsburg in Laclede County, MO, the daughter of Marion W. "Boss" Myers and Nancy Emaline (Montgomery) Myers. She went to be with her Lord on April 9, 2020. Judy attended grade schools in Laclede County and high school in Phillipsburg, finishing her high school education in Kansas City, Kansas. She was trained in key punch and early IBM computers, and worked for several companies and government offices, including War Assets Administration, Bell Telephone Co, Hallmark Cards, and the climatological department of the Weather Bureau in Kansas City, MO, where she met her husband, Ray C. Nelson. She and Ray were married in Ft. Scott, KS on December 9, 1950. He later became the meteorologist-in-charge of the Springfield, MO National Weather Bureau from 1964 to 1977. They celebrated 62 years of marriage before his passing on August 8, 2012. Judy was active in her church while in Kansas City and in Springfield, MO. She enjoyed teaching in the children's department and leading the nursery. She and Ray were leaders in the Cub Scout programs and she was a leader in the Girl Scout programs. She volunteered at Cox Hospital in Springfield for 20 years, earning a 4000-hour pin. She was also involved with the Springfield Art Museum as a member of the art group "Les Arts Illuminates" for many years. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Jasper Thomas Myers; a sister, Edwina (Myers) (Marshall) Ozias; nephews, J. O. Marshall and Royce Marshall; and her beloved husband. She is survived by her son, Stephen Ray Nelson and his wife, Linda, of Gunter, Texas; her daughter, Karen Rae Nelson-Hood and husband, Thomas, and her grandson, Brandon Ray Hood of Lee's Summit, MO; and many loving relatives and friends. Her family will remember her as a loving wife and mother. Her heart was filled with kindness and her sweet humor was contagious. She had a strong faith in God and a servant's heart. We thank her caregivers who in the last two years of life loved her and treated her with dignity. Her greatest comfort was hearing the word of God and listening to the hymns of her generation and the joy of her family. Private graveside services will be held at Lonesome Hill Cemetery near Lebanon, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the .
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 12, 2020