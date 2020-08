Or Copy this URL to Share

Jeweline Ivory 71, passed away July 28, 2020. Visitation: Aug. 8, 9-11 A.M. at Resurrection Life Family Worship Center 6650 Leavenworth Road Kansas City, KS. Religious Service will follow at the Church at 11:00 A.M. Interment: Private



