Jim Davis Jim Davis, 80, passed away on May 1, 2020. Jim was born on May 4, 1939 in Muskogee, OK to Alice and Everett Davis. He married Darlene Gaither in 1957 and together raised four boys. Jim ran a successful fence business, Davis Fence Co. for over 40 years. He also enjoyed racing, fishing and holding auctions. He will be remembered as a hard worker, loving husband, father and Papaw to many. He is proceeded in death by his mother, father, brother, and two sons (Keith and James Davis). He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Darlene Davis, sons; Kent Davis, Brian Davis and wife Carla Davis. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He will be truly missed by everyone who knew him.



