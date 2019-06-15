|
Jim Edward Sweet Jr. Jim Edward Sweet, Jr. , 75, of Kansas City, KS. passed away June 13, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be at 1PM Tues. June 18, 2019 at Highland Park Funeral Home, 4101 State Ave. Kansas City, KS. Services will follow at 2PM and entombment will be at Highland Park Cemetery. Mr. Sweet was born in Sikeston, Mo. and had lived in this area for most of his life. He worked for General Motors for 30 years retiring in 2000. He attended Antioch Church. He was preceded in death by his parents; James and Bertha Sweet. Survivors include: wife of 56 years Donna Sweet, Sons: Brad (Paige) Sweet, Jason (Candace) Sweet, sister: Sharon (Luther "Jr.") Smith, Grandchildren: Joshua (Amanda), Seth, Allyson (David), Skyler (Megan), Zack and Kaleb. Great Grandchildren: William and Henry.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 15, 2019