Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Highland Park Funeral Home and Crematory Services
4101 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66102
913-371-0699
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim Sweet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim Edward Sweet Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jim Edward Sweet Jr. Obituary
Jim Edward Sweet Jr. Jim Edward Sweet, Jr. , 75, of Kansas City, KS. passed away June 13, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be at 1PM Tues. June 18, 2019 at Highland Park Funeral Home, 4101 State Ave. Kansas City, KS. Services will follow at 2PM and entombment will be at Highland Park Cemetery. Mr. Sweet was born in Sikeston, Mo. and had lived in this area for most of his life. He worked for General Motors for 30 years retiring in 2000. He attended Antioch Church. He was preceded in death by his parents; James and Bertha Sweet. Survivors include: wife of 56 years Donna Sweet, Sons: Brad (Paige) Sweet, Jason (Candace) Sweet, sister: Sharon (Luther "Jr.") Smith, Grandchildren: Joshua (Amanda), Seth, Allyson (David), Skyler (Megan), Zack and Kaleb. Great Grandchildren: William and Henry.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now