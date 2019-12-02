Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jim Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim Gray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jim Gray Obituary
Jim Gray James (Jim) Gray of Kansas City, Missouri passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri. Jim is survived by his wife, Kenna (Chesser) Gray, daughter Tessa Gray and son Remington Gray, all of Kansas City, Missouri. He is also survived by his brother Chris Gray and extended family. Jim was preceded in death by both his mother and his father. A Celebration of Life ceremony to honor Jim's life and work is being planned. Memorial donations may be made in his honor to St. Luke's Hospice House.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -