Jim Gray James (Jim) Gray of Kansas City, Missouri passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri. Jim is survived by his wife, Kenna (Chesser) Gray, daughter Tessa Gray and son Remington Gray, all of Kansas City, Missouri. He is also survived by his brother Chris Gray and extended family. Jim was preceded in death by both his mother and his father. A Celebration of Life ceremony to honor Jim's life and work is being planned. Memorial donations may be made in his honor to St. Luke's Hospice House.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 2, 2019