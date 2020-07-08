Jim "JP" Porter Jim "JP" Porter of Edwardsville, Ks. was born December 29th 1936, and passed away on June 20th 2020. He is survived by four sisters, two brothers, three sons and a daughter and was like a brother and father to many more. He was a veteran of the US Navy, machinist, welder, flat track motorcycle racer, avid motorcyclist and a lover of all things with speed and horsepower. A true adrenaline junky and a better friend than anyone could ask for. His sense of humor and ornery smile will be terribly missed and forever remembered by all who loved him. Ride free, brother.



