Resources More Obituaries for Jim Stevens Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jim Stevens

Obituary Condolences Flowers Jim Stevens James David Stevens, 61, of Shawnee, Kansas and Berkeley, California passed away May 10, 2019 at UCSF in San Francisco. Jim had just transferred to the 9th Region of the EPA. He was enjoying his new California life with his wife, Susan, when he experienced a sudden heart attack. Jim was born and raised in Garnett, KS. He was the youngest child of Mildred Julius, MD and Robert Stevens, MD. He attended Kansas University where he earned a BS in biology, an MBA, and a law degree. Jim spent most of his career with the 5th Region of the EPA. During this time, he was deployed to New Orleans, Houston, Puerto Rico, and Chico for disaster responses. Jim was an excellent attorney who took pride in his work. Jim's greatest joy in life was his three children and two grandchildren. He was a coach for each of his children's sports teams. Jim was also very active as a Boy Scout adult leader taking multiple trips to Philmont and Seabase with troop 93. His two sons became Eagle Scouts just like their father. The Stevens were members of Milburn Country Club for 27 years and made many splendid memories there as a family. Jim was also a reluctant cat dad to Spicey, Sassy, and his beloved, Max. Jim and Susan loved to travel. In the last five years of his life, they traveled to ten countries on three continents. Some favorite memories include driving from KC to Alaska, spelunking in New Zealand, and singing at a karaoke bar in Portugal. Jim also enjoyed his time at home in Kansas. He attended many KU basketball and football games. He also loved cooking for family and friends at the Stevens family home. Jim is survived by his wife of 38 years, Susan Cox Stevens and children; Brad Stevens (Katie), of Lee's Summit, MO, Trevor Stevens of Lawrence, KS, and Paige Stevens of Concord, CA. His grandchildren, Amy Jo and Reid Stevens and siblings; Laura Stevens Bryan, MD; Victor Stevens, MD; Rhoads Stevens, MD; Leah Stevens Waage, MD. Jim will be greatly missed. He will be best remembered for his wonderful sense of humor. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Boy Scouts of America. Please also consider donating blood to the Red Cross and registering as an organ donor.

Published in Kansas City Star on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries