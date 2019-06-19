|
Jimmy Lee Sands Jimmy Lee Sands, 89, of Lenexa, Kansas, passed away June 16, 2019. Jimmy was born April 27, 1930 in Coffeyville, Kansas to Melvin and Verna Sands. He graduated from Coffeyville High School in 1948 and entered the U.S. Air Force in 1951 where he was stationed with the Occupational Forces in Germany. Following his honorable discharge in 1955, he met and married Nora Mae Cusick on June 9, 1957 at Wayside Christian Church in Wayside, Kansas. He had a great sense of humor and a winsome personality. He was wholly devoted to and protective of his family. Survived by his brother, Thomas Sands; sister June McGovern; sons Scott Alan and Corey Andrew (Elizabeth) Sands; grandchildren Allison Nicole and Andrew William Sands; and sisters-in-law Lois Barnett and Irma Danley. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife. Private interment at Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 19, 2019