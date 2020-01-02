|
Jimmy Nachman James A. Nachman, 66, a lifelong resident of Kansas City, Missouri, passed December 25, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Jack M. Nachman and Jean W. Nachman. Jimmy was born July 18, 1953. He had fond childhood memories of times spent at Oakwood Country Club and Camp Thunderbird (Bemidji, MN). He was confirmed at the New Reform Temple, and graduated from Southwest High School. He proudly lived and worked in the Westport area his entire adult life. Jimmy operated Budget Tapes and Records in the early 70s. As a young entrepreneur, he proudly built, owned and operated the Submarine Sandwich Shop and the Sub's Pub on Main St in the 70s and 80s, and the Corner Restaurant in the 80s. He later worked at the Westport Flea Market, Dave's Stagecoach Inn, Accurso's Italian Restaurant and Hotel Sorella. Jimmy never met a stranger, and loved to talk to friends, old and new. He adored his cats, and the hundreds of flowers in his garden. He loved traveling in the U.S., and visited most of the states and many national parks. He loved to play golf, and was an avid Chiefs, Royals and Jeopardy! fan. Jimmy fearlessly faced and fought cancer for nearly five years. His positive attitude and strong desire to get better kept him enjoying life for years. He was grateful for the care and support he received from the University of Kansas Cancer Center, Cancer Action, and Kansas City Hospice House. Jimmy leaves his brother, David Nachman and sister-in-law Sharon Liese, nephew Michael Nachman and nieces Libby Nachman and Justine Liese, and many dear cousins and friends. A celebration of Jimmy's life will be at the Westport Flea Market, 817 Westport Rd, on Saturday January 4 at 3:00. The family requests no flowers. Contributions in his memory may be made to Wayside Waifs, Cancer Action (OP KS) and Kansas City Hospice House.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 2, 2020