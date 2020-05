Or Copy this URL to Share

Share J.N.'s life story with friends and family

Share J.N.'s life story with friends and family

J.N. Ball 87, of Mountain Home, Ark., died May 23, 2020. Jay and his late wife, Marilyn Sue Mohler, raised five children: Tammy, Joel, Jeana, Karen and Melanie Ball. He was a proud Navy veteran of Korea and Vietnam.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store