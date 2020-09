Or Copy this URL to Share

Jo Ann Ford Mrs. Jo Ann Ford, 65, passed away on Sept 3, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Sat, Sept 12, 2020 a 11 am at Mount Calvary COGIC located at 2422 Van Brunt Blvd KCMO. Visit 9-11 Forest Hill Cemetery.



