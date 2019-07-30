|
Jo Ann Shideler E. Jo Ann Shideler, 84 of Drexel, Missouri passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Promise Healthcare in Overland Park, Kansas. Funeral services will be held 10:00 am Friday, August 2, 2019 at Mullinax Funeral Home, Drexel Chapel (660-679-0009). A visitation will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm also at the chapel in Drexel. Burial will follow services in Sharon Cemetery, Drexel, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com Ernie Jo Ann Shideler was born September 30, 1934 in Wynona, Missouri to Ernest and Mary Entenmann Smith. She grew up in Hardin, Missouri and graduated from Hardin High School in 1952. She then continued her education at the Trinity Lutheran Nursing School, graduating in 1955. On February 28, 1964 Jo Ann was united in marriage to Larry Shideler at the Drexel United Methodist Church. Throughout Jo Ann's life she would work in many healthcare facilities as a Registered Nurse. She worked for Children's Mercy Hospital, Whitman Air Force Base, Cass Regional Hospital, Susan B. Allen Hospital in Eldorado, Kansas, She was a school nurse at one time in Eureka, Kansas, a Public Health nurse in Arkansas City, Kansas, the VA Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, and after working 12 years at the VA Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado she would retire in 1994. Jo Ann loved to travel especially in the motorhome. She also enjoyed her time and friends that she met while wintering in the Texas Rio Grande Valley. Family was important to Jo Ann and she adored her grandchildren. Jo Ann was preceded in death by her parents, step-father JW Freeman, grandson Michael Rogers, uncle Tom Hilton, aunt Juanita Hilton, and cousin Sherry Simpson. She is survived by her husband of 55 years Larry Shideler of Drexel, MO., daughter Cynthia Kline and husband William of Aurora, MO., son Michael Keith Rogers and wife Linda of Raytown, MO., grandchildren, Alan Scott Fawbush, Donald Fawbush, James Rogers, Michelle Wilson, and Tina Ford. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and by her sister Rita Reynolds and husband Roger of Norbourne, MO, brother John Freeman and wife Judith Ann of Butler, MO., along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, extended family members and dear friends.
