Jo Ann Tobiason Jo Ann Tobiason, 90, of Kansas City, With profound sadness we announce the passing of Jo Ann Tobiason, our loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She left us while sleeping peacefully in the early morning of July 16, 2020 having recently celebrating her 90th birthday via Zoom from her hospital bed in North Kansas City to her large extended family in Kansas City stretching west to include family in numerous states all the way to Hawaii. Born June 20, 1930 in Joplin, Missouri to Joe and Lucille Allard the first of five children. She served her country during WWII as a teenager dancing with her sister at USO shows supporting the war effort. In 1948 she married Howard Twibell and was a devoted mother to her four children actively involved in Camp Fire Girls, Boy Scouts, and Girl Scouts. She was involved in Maple Hill Presbyterian Church and the local PTAs. She was fortunate enough to find her soul mate in her second marriage to Toby Tobiason on May 26, 1985. They moved to a home on a private airfield in Texas where they enjoyed seventeen years together. Jo Ann stated that this was one of the happiest periods of her life. They returned to Kansas City in 2001. As her children became adults her interests grew to include a business, Designs By Jo creating clothing and crafts, an involvement in The Kansas City Quilt Guild, and Saint Luke's Presbyterian Church. Her favorite sport was NASCAR. She was a proud graduate of Argentine High School class of 1948 and religiously attended the reunions. Jo Ann is proceeded in death by husband Toby Tobiason, both parents, brothers Jay and Harry Allard, sister Nelda Hill and son Jack Twibell. She is survived by a sister Marjorie Gumminger, daughters Karen Munch (Jim), Barbara Frank (Charlie), Bev Twibell and daughter-in-law Gayla Twibell. She was grandmother to Brian Fuller (Jill), Nicole Craft, (Scott), Jeff Fuller, Jon Twibell (Shelly), Jennifer Boschert (Joe), Matt Fuller, Cynthia Twibell (Megan), Victoria Frank (John Burke), Samantha Salinetro (Cristofer), Laura Frenkel (Josh), Rob Munch, and Cara Parise (Andrew) . She was "Great" to 13 great-grandchildren and one on the way. (arrangements Cremation Society of KS and MO, 5561 N Barry Rd. online condolences www.kccremation.com
