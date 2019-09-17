|
Jo Elaine McWilliams, 68, passed away on September 11, 2019 after an extended illness. Jo was born on January 1, 1951 in Gassaway, West Virginia. Jo is preceded in death by her father Joe Alderman and mother Minnie Hacker Harris, sister Janet Faye Alderman Blevins and step-father Ernest Harris. Jo is survived by her son, Chris McWilliams, sister Shirley Holm (Portland, OR), brother David Alderman (Cape Coral, FL) and her beloved grandchildren Melanie and Tyler McWilliams. As a young girl, Jo developed a love of writing and playing the piano. She possessed an extraordinary intelligence and graduated from Avila University and continued her education at University of Missouri -Kansas City. Jo was especially close to her son Chris and his children. Her greatest joy was spending time with them. Her kind heart and gentle spirit was loved by all and will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, September 18th at 2:00 p.m. at Lee's Summit First Church of the Nazarene, 900 S.W. Lakewood Blvd, Lee's Summit, MO 64081.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 17, 2019