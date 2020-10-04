1/1
Joan Andreoli
1924 - 2020
Joan Andreoli
September 26, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Joan S. Andreoli , 96, passed away peacefully on September 26th at Bickford Place in Overland Park, Kansas.
Joan , (Jody) originally from Akron, Ohio, moved to Overland Park in 2018 to be closer to her large extended family.
Born August 30, 1924 Joan was the daughter of Charles E. Sweeny and Alta I. Sweeny of Akron.
She graduated from Akron Buchtel HS in 1942.
She attended Ohio Wesleyan University then transferred to the University of Texas, Austin, where she earned her degree in Education. She was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. She continued post graduate work at the University of Akron and attended child education programs at Harvard University.
Joan was an elementary education teacher in the Akron school district for 25 years.
She served and volunteered on numerous boards including: Ronald McDonald House, Sumner Home, Junior League of Akron, Women's City Club and the Akron Public Library.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband Arthur J. Andreoli, daughter Lyn Andreoli, brother Dow E. Sweeny and sister Virginia Mewhort. Survivors include son, Marc Andreoli (Carla); two grandsons; Adam, (Monica) and Carson. Three great – grandsons; Archer, Leo and Knox. Nieces and Nephews; Rennick (Dee) Andreoli, Akron, Donald (Martha ) Mewhort , North Carolina, Debbie (Randy ) Keller, Toledo and Charles Sweeny, Ohio.
Prior to relocating to Kansas, she spent her time volunteering and enjoying the company of her many friends including companion Hal Scroggy.
"Granny Joan" was very outgoing and never met a stranger. She was a caring and giving lady, universally loved by all who knew her. This was summed up best by her great grandson, Archer, who referred to her as his "Sweet Little Wonderful" . A friend said "she helped make me a better person".
A memorial mass will held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 8311 West 93rd St; Overland Park, Kansas at 11:00 am Wednesday, October 14 , 2020, preceded by Rosary and visitation at 10:00 am.
Joan will be interred at Holy Cross cemetery in Akron, Ohio at a later date with a graveside service for the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be provided to The University of Akron, James Family Foundation School of Education, Akron, OH 44325-2603.


Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
OCT
14
Rosary
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
OCT
14
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
2 entries
October 1, 2020
My favorite Aunt passed away this morning. Aunt Jody was my mom’s baby sister. She was a beautiful woman who enjoyed life and had the greatest sense of fun! I have so many wonderful memories of her throughout my life with many laughs, giggles and love. I saved one of her voicemails from a few years ago, ironically, when she called on a Saturday. She always started the call with this is your aunt and she ended by signing off with goodbye for now and yes, just for now. I am sure there is a party going on in heaven with laughs all around. (This was what I had shared when I heard of her death and our 3 children commented that they were sad too as they loved Aunt Jody)
Debbie Keller
Family
October 1, 2020
Sincere condolences to the family of Joan Andreoli. Our Heavenly Father will comfort and strengthen you as you mourn the loss of your loved one.
(Psalm 94:17-19)
N. Stewart
