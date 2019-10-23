Kansas City Star Obituaries
Joan M. Arehart Joan Arehart, 88 of Shawnee, KS passed away at home October 18, 2019. She was born August 24, 1931. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Robert B. Arehart. Joan is survived by her brother Thomas C. Mead Bonner Springs, KS, daughter Theresa M. Voelk (John) Olathe, KS; sons John M. Olathe, KS, Robert J. (Lynn) Blue Springs, MO, Thomas C. (Cathy) Jackson, MI, 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Mass and Christian Funeral will be held at 11:00 AM Monday October 28, 2019, St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Shawnee, KS. Visitation with family and friends at the Church from 10:00 AM to 10:50 AM. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Endowment Fund. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Home (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 23, 2019
