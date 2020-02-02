|
Joan Borchert 1926 2020 Joan Borchert, 93, passed away January 30, 2020. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 4th, from 10 to 11 am followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church, 130 NW Murray Rd., Lee's Summit, MO 64081. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Lilabean Foundation for Pediatric Brain Cancer, 105 Rockdale Dr., Silver Spring, MD 20901. Full obit can be read at MuehlebachChapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 2, 2020