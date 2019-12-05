|
|
Joan Claire (Cahill) Wessel Joan Claire (Cahill) Wessel, 92, Kansas City, KS, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. Visitation will be from 9:00 - 10:30 AM followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM Saturday, December 7, at St. Mary-St. Anthony Catholic Church, 615 N. 7th Kansas City, KS. Burial in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary-St. Anthony Catholic Church or Sisters Servants of Mary, 800 N 18th St, Kansas City, KS 66102. Joan was born April 2, 1927, in Kansas City, KS and was a graduate of St. Rose of Lima Grade School, Bishop Ward High School, class of 1944, and attended St. Mary College, in Leavenworth. Joan was employed in 1966 at Providence-St. Margaret Health Center, retiring in 1992 as Medical Record Supervisor. She was a member of Providence-St. Margaret Auxiliary, serving on the Board as secretary for 2 years, Kansas City, KS "Friends of the Arts", serving as president for 2 years, Wyandotte County Solo's, Widowed Group. She was a volunteer at the Gift Shop at Providence -St. Margaret Health Center for eight years after her retirement. She was preceded in death by her husband Edgar, her parents Robert and Mary (Sterbens) Cahill, and her son David Wessel. She is survived by 8 children; Bob and Kay Wessel, Dan and Theresa Wessel, Sue and Steve Bova, Pam and Mike Collins, Pat and Frank Lipovitz, Nancy and John Falk, Jodie and John Berve, Kristie and Scott Pelham, 19 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 4 step great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson. Joan's last words were "My greatest love and joy has been my children and my entire family. They have been a true blessing and reason for my life" (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Home (913) 621-6400)
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 5, 2019