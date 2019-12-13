|
Joan Davidson Joan Davidson passed away December 9, 2019. She was born June 21, 1933, the only child of Gertrude and Ralph Shoemaker of Norborne, MO. At age 9, she contracted polio and was sent to a Kansas City treatment center for 9 months. After high school graduation, she married Wayne Davidson and lived in Kansas City, Kansas for 54 years before his passing in 2012. Joan is survived by her daughter Kerry Patrick and two sons, Kevin and Ed Davidson. Joan welcomed seven grandchildren: Cassandra, Kendell, and Kyle, Josh, Katie, John, and Jerod. She was blessed with nine great-grandchildren: Brennan, Perry, Sammy, Harper, Demba, Brooks, Genevieve, Wyatt, and Henry. Joan was a spiritual woman and joined Grandview and Bethel Congregations of the Community of Christ Church. She supported Wayne during his 12 years as a pastor and later entered the ministry as an Elder. She retired as an administrative assistant at the Kansas City Kansas School District Number 500, and then returned to the school district for several special projects. She and Wayne were very active in the Community of Hope Center in KCK, ministering to the homeless and needy. Joan loved to travel and spend time with her family and friends. A visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 pm with a funeral service to following on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 701 North 94th Street, KCKS 66112. Interment will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 13, 2019