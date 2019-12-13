Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
(913) 334-3366
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Davidson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Davidson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Davidson Obituary
Joan Davidson Joan Davidson passed away December 9, 2019. She was born June 21, 1933, the only child of Gertrude and Ralph Shoemaker of Norborne, MO. At age 9, she contracted polio and was sent to a Kansas City treatment center for 9 months. After high school graduation, she married Wayne Davidson and lived in Kansas City, Kansas for 54 years before his passing in 2012. Joan is survived by her daughter Kerry Patrick and two sons, Kevin and Ed Davidson. Joan welcomed seven grandchildren: Cassandra, Kendell, and Kyle, Josh, Katie, John, and Jerod. She was blessed with nine great-grandchildren: Brennan, Perry, Sammy, Harper, Demba, Brooks, Genevieve, Wyatt, and Henry. Joan was a spiritual woman and joined Grandview and Bethel Congregations of the Community of Christ Church. She supported Wayne during his 12 years as a pastor and later entered the ministry as an Elder. She retired as an administrative assistant at the Kansas City Kansas School District Number 500, and then returned to the school district for several special projects. She and Wayne were very active in the Community of Hope Center in KCK, ministering to the homeless and needy. Joan loved to travel and spend time with her family and friends. A visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 pm with a funeral service to following on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 701 North 94th Street, KCKS 66112. Interment will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -