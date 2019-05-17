Resources More Obituaries for Joan McKinley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joan Elaine McKinley

Obituary Flowers Joan Elaine McKinley Joan Elaine McKinley, age 87, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Lee's Summit Medical Center, Lee's Summit, MO. Joan was born February 12, 1932 to Gladys and Thomas Minturn in Savannah, MO. She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Jess and Harry Minturn; and two grandsons, Bryson Morrison and Kyle McKinley. Survivors include three daughters, Vicky Morrison (Larry), Susie Lelly (De), Janet Ezell (Dave) and one son Ken McKinley (Paula); grandchildren include Cassie Young (Tim), Jessica Holden, Courtney Russell (John Mark), Dustin Lelly (Lane), Caroline Lelly, Brian Vaughn (Kristina), Jason Vaughn (Jessi), Derek Ezell, Kara Robinson (Harold), Kelly Martinko (Shane), Katie McKinley; 18 great-grandchildren; 3 nieces and 3 nephews. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother and Aunt. Her love for her family and sense of humor will always be remembered. Joan graduated from Eldon High School in 1950. She worked 32 years at AT&T and also was a realtor in Lee's Summit and Harrisonville, MO. She belonged to the AT&T Pioneers and volunteered at Truman Medical Center Lakewood. She attended Lee's Summit Christian Church. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. All donations and memorials can be made to American Heart and s and Powell Gardens.

