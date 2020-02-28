|
Joan F. Pine Joan F. Pine, 82, of Gladstone, MO passed away February 26, 2020. Joan was a member of the Eastern Star. She also loved to travel. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years Ronald Pine. Survivors include 2 daughters Shawna Pine and Rhonda Pine, 2 granddaughters and 1 grandson, 4 great grandchildren and a brother Glenn Downing. Memorial services later this spring in Iowa. Mrs. Pine will be cremated under the direction of White Chapel Funeral Home, Gladstone, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 28, 2020