Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chapel at St. Mark's Catholic Church
Independence, MO
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel at St. Mark's Catholic Church
Independence, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Fenner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Fenner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joan Fenner Obituary
Joan Fenner Joan Fenner, 86, of Independence, MO, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 10-11:00am with a service following at 11:00am, both at the Chapel at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Independence, MO, 3736 S Lee's Summit Rd, Independence, MO 64055. The burial will follow at Floral Hills Cemetery. Joan was bom to the late Harry S. and Bobbie (Griffin) Chapman, January 10, 1933, in Independence, Missouri. She graduated from William Chrisman High School in 1950. She married the late William Fenner on November 25, 1959, and they lived together in Independence most of their married lives. Joan is survived by three children: Linda Moore, of Independence; Craig Fenner, of Kansas City; and Jann (Scott) Riggs, of Lee's Summit. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Matthew Moore, Brennan Riggs and Connor Riggs; two great-grandchildren, her sister Reba and her brother Robert. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2008 and 5 siblings. She spent her life caring for others. She loved her family and friends deeply and demonstrated that love until the very end. Mom, we'll do our very best to show that same love to each other and to others in your honor. Contributions may be made in her honor to Angels Care Fund, 5915 NE Southwood St., Lee's Summit, MO 64064. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com. (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600)
Published in Kansas City Star on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Speaks Suburban Chapel
Download Now