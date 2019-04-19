Joan Gail Sence Joan Gail Sence, 75, of Blue Springs, MO passed away on April 16, 2019. Joan was born on September 20, 1943 in Iola, KS to Frank Louis Sence and Della Alice (Dicus) Sence. She graduated from Kincaid Kansas High School where she played trombone in the marching band. Joan also played the piano. She played softball in high school and also after graduation. After graduation, Joan worked for City Service Oil Company, then Southwestern Bell and retired from AT&T after 38 years. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers. She enjoyed knitting in her retirement. Joan was an avid dog lover and owned multiple dogs & cats. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, brothers George Sence and Richard Sence. Joan is survived by two sisters, Ann Paden and Jane Armstrong; nephews and nieces, Craig Armstrong, Robert Paden, Jr., Roger Paden, Roxy Paden, Ramona Paden, Robin Yaple, Barb Pilant and Mark Sence and sister-in-law Janis Sence. A Visitation will take place from 2:00pm to 3:00pm on Monday, April 22 followed by a Funeral Service at 3:00pm at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, Missouri. Burial will occur at 1:00pm on Tuesday, April 23 in Kincaid Cemetery in Kincaid, Kansas.

