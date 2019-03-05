Joan Goldberg Joan Goldberg, 95, of Dallas, formerly of Kansas City, passed away on March 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Nate Goldberg, her brother, Henry Dloogoff, and her sweet granddaughter, Rebecca Goldberg Snyder. She was a kind & generous mother, grandmother and friend. Her love and devotion to her family was a blessing. Mom created so much fun with all the cruises, parties and holiday dinners. Her family and friends adored her. After moving to Dallas, she became a self-taught accountant, obtaining the Enrolled Agent designation to practice before the IRS. She continued to practice until she was 87, and her clients became part of her loving family. She is survived by two sons and a daughter, Greg Goldberg (Trudie), Larry Goldberg (Carol) and Francie Goldberg, as well as four grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Services will be at Yukon Chapel, Mount Carmel Cemetery, on Tuesday, March 5, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Foundation Fighting Blindness (www.blindness.org), or a . Online condolences at www.louismemorialchapel.com (Arr: The Louis Memorial Chapel 816-361-5211).

