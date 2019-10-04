|
|
Joan H. Olsen Joan H. Olsen, 88, of Marietta, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Sept. 29, 2019 surrounded by her family. A memorial service will be held Oct. 19, 3 pm, with visitation to follow at Indian Heights United Methodist Church, Overland Park, Kansas. Joan was born September 18, 1931 in Bernardsville, New Jersey. She grew up in Staten Island, New York where she attended Wagner College, receiving a BS in Education. She taught elementary school in New Jersey and Michigan. She had recently been residing in Marietta, Georgia after relocating from Overland Park. She was an active member of Indian Heights United Methodist Church, PEO Chapter HA, Johnson County Retirees and the Heirloom Antiques Club. She enjoyed playing Bridge, reading, music, and travel. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lesley and Ken Hessell; grandson, Collin; sister and brother-in-law, Lois and Walter Zipf, nephews, Brian and Lawrence Zipf and their spouses. She was preceded in death by her husband Chuck, whom she was happily married to for 51 years and her son, Glenn. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made and sent to the Indian Heights United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 10211 Nall Ave., Overland Park, KS, 66223 or to the PEO HA Chapter.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 4, 2019