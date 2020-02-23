|
|
Joan H. Yeagley Joan H. Yeagley, 90, of Lee's Summit, MO, passed away on 02-13-2020, after a short illness. Joan was born in Denver, CO but grew up in Kansas City, MO where she lived until 1974. She and her husband, Hac Yeagley, moved from Kansas City to McDonald County MO. They built a house on the cliffs of the Big Sugar Creek and she lived there until 2008, when she moved to Mexico. After 5 years in Mexico, she moved back to Lee's Summit, MO where she remained until her death. Joan was a member of St. Nicholas Episcopal Church in Noel, Mo. and later, St. Anne's Episcopal Church in Lee's Summit, Mo. She is survived by her children: Jan, Donn, Jeff, and Jeanne; 17 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren. A full obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.kccreamation.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 23, 2020