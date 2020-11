Joan HubbardMarch 1, 1952 - October 30, 2020Kansas City, Missouri - Joan Hubbard, 68, of Kansas City, MO, died peacefully in her home on October 30, 2020. Private family services will be held at a later date "Back Home Again in Indiana". In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to a charity of your choice in Joan's Memory. The family would like to thank everyone who sends in a contribution. Condolences may be made at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com