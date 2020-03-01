Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery
12700 SE Raytown Rd.
Kansas City, MO 64155
(816) 761-6272
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan I. Green

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan I. Green Obituary
Joan I. Green Joan I. Green, 87, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 in Leawood, KS. A longtime KC resident, Joan is survived by her husband of 66 years, Frank Green, children: Kevin (Susan) Green and Keely (Lynn) LaNoue; granddaughters: Briana (Aaron) McKiddy and son Caiden and Kiley (Ryan) Sutter and daughter, Kennedy. A celebration of life is planned at Longview Funeral Home and Cemetery longviewfuneralhome.com on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Visitation will begin at 10 am with a funeral service starting at 11 am. A short grave side burial will follow.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -