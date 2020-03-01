|
Joan I. Green Joan I. Green, 87, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 in Leawood, KS. A longtime KC resident, Joan is survived by her husband of 66 years, Frank Green, children: Kevin (Susan) Green and Keely (Lynn) LaNoue; granddaughters: Briana (Aaron) McKiddy and son Caiden and Kiley (Ryan) Sutter and daughter, Kennedy. A celebration of life is planned at Longview Funeral Home and Cemetery longviewfuneralhome.com on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Visitation will begin at 10 am with a funeral service starting at 11 am. A short grave side burial will follow.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 1, 2020