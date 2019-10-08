Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGilley & Sheil Funeral Home & Cremation Services
11924 East 47th Street
Kansas City, MO 64133
(816) 353-6555
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
McGilley & Sheil Funeral Home & Cremation Services
11924 East 47th Street
Kansas City, MO 64133
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
McGilley & Sheil Funeral Home & Cremation Services
11924 East 47th Street
Kansas City, MO 64133
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Carr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Kay Carr


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Kay Carr Obituary
Joan Kay Carr Joan Kay Carr, 85, of Kansas City, Mo. passed away Oct. 6, 2019. Joan was born Feb. 1, 1934 to Ivan and Laurine Johnson. Joan married her one true love Paul Carr on Oct. 2, 1953. They enjoyed 63 years of marital bliss. Joan and Paul were blessed with two children, Cynthia Lynne Wolff and Paul Clyde Carr, Jr. Joan is preceded in death by her husband Paul in 2016 and her children in 2014. Joan is survived by her daughter-in-law Pamela Carr, her two granddaughters Ashley Wolff Smith and Candice Dillon as well as several great grandchildren. Visitation will be Oct. 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral services at 10:30 a.m. at McGiley Sheil. Burial will be at Mt. Washington Cemetery in Independence. Online condolences may be made at www.mcgilleysheil.com. (Arr. McGilley Sheil Chapel, 11924 E. 47th St, Kansas City, MO 64133)
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
McGilley & Sheil Funeral Home & Cremation Services
11924 East 47th Street
Kansas City, MO 64133
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now