Joan Kay Carr Joan Kay Carr, 85, of Kansas City, Mo. passed away Oct. 6, 2019. Joan was born Feb. 1, 1934 to Ivan and Laurine Johnson. Joan married her one true love Paul Carr on Oct. 2, 1953. They enjoyed 63 years of marital bliss. Joan and Paul were blessed with two children, Cynthia Lynne Wolff and Paul Clyde Carr, Jr. Joan is preceded in death by her husband Paul in 2016 and her children in 2014. Joan is survived by her daughter-in-law Pamela Carr, her two granddaughters Ashley Wolff Smith and Candice Dillon as well as several great grandchildren. Visitation will be Oct. 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral services at 10:30 a.m. at McGiley Sheil. Burial will be at Mt. Washington Cemetery in Independence. Online condolences may be made at www.mcgilleysheil.com. (Arr. McGilley Sheil Chapel, 11924 E. 47th St, Kansas City, MO 64133)
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 8, 2019