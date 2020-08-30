1/
Joan Lillis Boushka
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Lillis Boushka Joan Lillis Boushka passed away peacefully on Monday, August 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Joan was born in Kansas City, Missouri on November 5, 1935 to James and Katherine Lillis, she was one of six children. She attended St. Theresa High School in Kansas City and graduated from college at Maryville University in St. Louis. She married Richard Boushka in 1955 and moved to Wichita, Kansas where they raised their 5 sons. She was a loving and caring mother. She loved watching her boys compete in anything and spent countless hours driving them to practice and rooting for them at the big gamesome call her "the best sports mom ever". She loved to play bridge and was a sharpshooter in basketball beating her boys at "Horse" for many years, much longer than they cared to admit. She had a special relationship with her grandchildren playing games and making her famous chocolate chip cookies. Joan was strong in her Catholic faith and found joy in giving back to the church and her community. She was involved in the Junior League of Wichita, the Wichita Thrift Shop and the Wichita Sedgwick County Historical Museum. She became a eucharistic minister at the Church of Magdalen and volunteered her time to take communion to those that were unable to attend church which she continued the rest of her life. Later in life she moved back to Kansas City to be near family and continued her volunteer work in many charities. She also continued to enjoy seeing her many grandchildren in their sporting events. Joan is survived by Terry and Josie Lillis, Richard and Julie Boushka, Michael Boushka and Lois Ball, James and Patricia Boushka, Patrick and Michele Boushka, John and Tricia Boushka, her 11 Grandchildren Christine, Morgan, Paul, Brian, Mark, Bridget, Andrew, Bryce, Megan, Matthew and Bennett. Joan was preceded in death by her parents James and Kathrine Lillis, her brothers James, Helm, Tom, and her sister Deidra. A Rosary (11:00 am) and mass (12:00 pm) will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, in Leawood, Kansas on Tuesday September 1st. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial contribution be made to St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish (www.stmichaelcp.org/donations-payments).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Rosary
11:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
8169426180
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 29, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
August 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Gary Melcher
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved