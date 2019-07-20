Joan Loretta (Soave) Morgan Joan Loretta "Meema" Morgan, 88 of Olathe, Kansas passed away on July 18, 2019. A Visitation will be held from 10:30am to 12:00pm followed by a 12:00pm Funeral Service on Monday, July 22 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 16000 West 143rd Street, Olathe, KS. Burial will follow in Mount Moriah Cemetery, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO. Joan was born on September 18, 1930 in Baldwin, New York, the daughter of Laura and Rocco Soave. Joan met the love of her life, husband James P. Morgan, in the fifth grade. They were happily married for 45 years. Joan worked for UMB for 22 years. In her retirement years, Joan volunteered at Saint Joseph Health Center for 13 years. Joan led a very active life and enjoyed playing cards, cooking family dinners, reading, and visiting with her cherished children and grandchildren. Joan was preceded in death by her husband: James P. Morgan, her parents: Laura and Rocco Soave. She is survived by her children: Laura Jane (Bradley) Higbee of Overland Park, KS, J. P. (Linda) Morgan of Olathe, KS, Tammy Anne (Joe) Modica of Olathe, KS, 8 grandsons and 2 granddaughters. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was an inspiration and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. The family would like to thank Nottingham Health & Rehabilitation and Crossroads Hospice for all of their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made in Joan's name to The Parkinson Foundation, 8900 State Line Road, Leawood, KS 66206 and/or Crossroads Hospice Foundation, 10810 East 45th Street, Suite 300, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74146. Online condolences may be shared at www.mtmoriah.net.



Published in Kansas City Star on July 20, 2019