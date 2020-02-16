|
Joan Marie (Oyer) Schlatman Died Feb 3, 2020 of Altzheimers My darling intelligent ,wonderful wife of 21 years, has left this world a better place. Her sense of humor and consideration of others was beautiful. She grew up in KCK, graduated from Wyandotte HS and Drury College. She was 3rd grade teacher in Shawnee Ks. She married Tom Hicks and had two daughters, Christine Huffstutler and Ginger Hicks. After they divorced, she worked at JRH Biosciences until her retirement. She loved her granddaughter Jessica Frye, her husband Wil Frye and great grandson, 'TJ' Frye. She enjoyed, socializing and was a marvelous Disco Dancer. She was the "Dancing Queen" and mostly a warm supportive wife.. She was preceded in death, now reunited by her father John W Oyer, her mother Edith "Eleanor" Oyer and her brother John G."Johnny" Oyer. Her 12-year struggle with this horrible disease was fought with grace and smiles for everyone. We want to thank the great nurses CNAs and others that took care of her all these years at Garden Terrace, The Forum, and all the wonderful people at ASCEND Hospice. They cared for Joan and me. My daughters Donna Ingram, and Sandy Archer will miss her love. Her faithful lifelong friends Diana Patterson and Carol Kimmich visited her often in the nursing homes. They are loved and appreciated. Visitation 10AM followed by a mass and reception will be held on Tuesday Feb 18 at St. Michaels and All Angels Episcopal Church 6630 Nall Mission Ks. In lieu of flowers donations to the in Prairie Village Ks Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 16, 2020