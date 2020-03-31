|
Joan Mueller Bernard Joan Mueller Bernard, 87, of Prairie Village, Kansas, died peacefully on Thursday, March 26th, 2020. Joan was born July 13th, 1932, in Kansas City, Kansas to Herman and Emma Mueller. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Mary Lou Sleevi, Virginia Peters, and Alice Mahoney. Joan is survived by her husband Mick, children Mike Bernard, Steve Bernard and Ann Horton, and her three grandchildren, Madeline, Lilly, and Greta Horton. A celebration of life service to be determined at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 31, 2020