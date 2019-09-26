|
|
Joan Olson Mom's journey in this world ended September 23, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice House. She was 93 and a half years young. She was born in Wheaton, MO on April 1, 1926 to Aud and Georgia Pearl (Carter) Lamberson. She grew up on a farm during the Great Depression. She was the 7th child of eight. Mom took pride in the achievement of being the last survivor of her siblings. She graduated from Wheaton High School in 1945. After graduating, mom took a train to Kansas City, MO, moved in with her two sisters, and began working. She met Warren J. Olson and married him in 1950. Out of this marriage came six children. Joan's first love was her children, but as they got older, she returned to the outside work field. She held various positions. She was the church secretary at Our Lady of Lourdes, a crossing guard and a Detention Officer for Raytown Police Department. She also worked as a store detective at various stores, like Montgomery Wards, retiring from Bonwit Teller. After retirement, mom worked as an Election Judge for Jackson County. She was also active in the Raytown Democrats. Joan is preceded in death by her parents and siblings; husband Warren J. Olson; daughter Patricia Roney; and grandson John Bennett Greenwell, II. Survivors include her children Kay Greenwell (John); Bridget Olson; Rita Olson-Stawicki; Warren G. Olson and TC Van Baale (Kirk); and grandchildren Sarah H. Greenwell and Warren R. Olson. Visitation will be 9am, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10am, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 9020 E. 51st Terr, Kansas City, MO 64133. Burial in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice House, 3516 Summit St, Kansas City, MO. Online condolences may be left at www.mcgilleysheil.com. Arr. McGilley Sheil Chapel, 11924 E. 47th St, Kansas City, MO 64133. Heaven has gained another angel.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 26, 2019