|
|
Joan S. Hunt Joan S. Hunt, PhD, DSc (hon.) died peacefully in her home on April 20, 2019 at the age of 84. The daughter of Marion and Retus Sherar is survived by her son Thomas R. Hunt, III, MD, DSc, her four grandchildren, her brother James Sherar, as well as many close friends throughout the world. Her impact on science and medicine was profound, and she will be sorely missed by those with whom she worked and the many she mentored. Undoubtedly, the most intense loss will be felt by those friends who loved her dearly; her family; and, especially her son, whom she raised in her image. www.legacy.com
Published in Kansas City Star on May 12, 2019