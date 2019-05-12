Home

Joan Smith Joan Smith, 83, Blue Springs MO, passed away May 9 at home with loved ones. Memorial at St. Marks Church, Lee Summit,Wed. May 15, 5pm, service at 6pm. Joan and James inseparable for 64 years; 3 daughters, 2 sons, 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, brother and sister. She enjoyed travel, volunteering, coffee and bread with conversation. Centerpoint Hospital and Folly Theatre volunteer. Founded KCMO National Alliance of Mentally Ill (NAMI) and gave help and hope to countless individuals and families. Joan will fondly be remembered as caring, loving, generous, and happy.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 12, 2019
