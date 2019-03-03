|
Joan Stockmyer Baird Joan Stockmyer Baird, 84, passed away Tuesday, November 20, 2018. Joan was born the eldest of four children in Gardner, Kansas on March 14, 1934, to the late Robert Kirkland and Geraldine Louise (Heien) Stockmyer. She was preceded in death by her sister, Carole Peterson and sister in law, Carol Kauffman. Joan is survived by her husband of 64 years, James Edwin Baird; her brother, Bob Stockmyer, and sister, Suzanne Weaver (Tom); her children Kirk Baird (Candace), Sharel Hagar (Tom), Michealle Mitchener (Mitch), Laura Gatson (Mike), and Rob Baird (Lisa). She was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. A celebration of Life will be held March 16, 2019 at the home of her daughter Michealle Mitchener. She is dearly missed.
