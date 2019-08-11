|
Joan " Mom " Virginia Howlett Joan "Mom" Virginia Howlett, 86, of Russell, Kansas, and former Overland Park, Kansas, resident died on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas. Joan was born on August 04, 1932, in Missoula, Montana. She grew up in Montana and Washington. She lived in Overland Park, Kansas, for many years and worked as a secretary in the oil and gas industry, but her most cherished job was being a mom. She was a longtime member in the catholic church. She enjoyed watching the Kansas City Chiefs football, Kansas City Royals baseball, going out on the town with her friends and family, visiting dive bars, traveling and just having fun. "It takes a village!" Surviving family include her daughter Sheila Thacker of Russell, Kansas, and son Blake Howlett and wife Carrie of Kansas City, Kansas; sister Pat Waggoner of Walla Walla, Washington; many nieces and nephews; her second family Shirley, Joe and Meredith Henderson of Overland Park, Kansas and Debbie and Gary Laughery of Prairie Village, Kansas. She was preceded by her parents. A celebration of Joan's life will be held at a later date. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas is in charge of the funeral service arrangements.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 11, 2019