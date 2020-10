Joan WheelerJuly 25, 1934 - October 9, 2020Overland Park, Kansas - Joan Ciszek Wheeler left Bay City Michigan at the age of 18 in 1952. She anxiously boarded a train bound for KC seeking new horizons and experiences. Joan loved Kansas City from the moment she stepped out of Union Station to start her new life and was greeted by the magnificence of the World War 1 Memorial. Her interests were vast and included cooking, entertaining, dancing, book clubs, bible study, theater, opera, jazz, multiple bridge groups and a very dry martini at days end. Indeed, Joan was a fun loving and curious woman! Mom dearly loved her "table of 4" bridge girlfriends and their camaraderie. She adored her sister Pat and brother in law Ken who called regularly and shared many good times with her in KC and at the Villages in Fla. She was extremely proud of her family of 4 daughters, 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren and loved looking at pictures and videos every day. Joan Wheeler lived with fierce determination to not allow obstacles to become barriers until she took her last breath on Oct 9. She is remembered for her lovely laugh, beautiful smile, and stubborn will. She will be greatly missed by her loving family including;Daughter Joy Wheeler (KC, Mo), Grandson Korey Haug and daughter in law Taylor Haug and great grandson Watson HaugDaughter Lynn Wheeler (Moss Bluff, La.), Grandson Christopher Wheeler and daughter in law Kelsey Wheeler and great grandsons Sawyer and Benjamin WheelerDaughter Karen Hopper Saufferer and son in law Keith Saufferer (Paris Tx.) Granddaughters Whitney Hopper and Courtney Hopper and great grandson Elijah EvansDaughter Paula Kastanek (Greensboro, NC), and grandchildren Chloe and Michael KastanekSister Patricia Koza and brother in law Kenneth Koza (Grand Rapids, MI) and nieces Jennifer Aten and Lori KozaSister in law Linda Ciszek (Bay City, MI) and nieces Carmen Petrosky, Janel Blair, and nephew Douglas CiszekDeceased family members include parents Anna Ratynski Ciszek and Harry Ciszek, brothers William Ciszek and David Ciszek.Memorial Services are suspended until a later date due to COVID concerns.Contributions can be made to St Jude Children's Hospital and Wounded Warrior Pro. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com