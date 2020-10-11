1/
Joan Willcox
1941 - 2020
Joan Willcox
October 8, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Joan Willcox was born in Oklahoma City, OK on June 23, 1941 and passed from this world on October 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Levi and Frances Willcox and her long-time companion, Edwin Krigel.
She was baptized into the Catholic church on July 27, 1941 and remained a
devout member until her death. Joan received her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Oklahoma State University in 1963. Shortly thereafter, she moved to Kansas City, MO and worked as an artist at Hallmark until her retirement in 2006 after a remarkable 43 years of service. Due to Covid-19, no memorial services will be held. Joan will be laid to rest alongside her parents in Norman, Oklahoma. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to your favorite charity. KC Funeral Directors 913-262-6310


Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kansas City Funeral Directors, Inc
4880 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
913-262-6310
