JoAnn Allen Karaff JoAnn Allen Karaff, age 77, passed December 18, 2019. She was born in Kansas City, Missouri on July 21, 1942. Her parents were Kenneth Claude Allen and Anna Elizabeth (Lucas) Allen. She grew up in Historic Northeast Kansas City, MO and graduated from Northeast High School in 1960. JoAnn received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Education from Central Missouri State University. Her teaching career of over 30 years included elementary schools in northwest Missouri and the Hickman-Mills School District in suburban Kansas City. She was active in her church and served on the board as well as in other capacities, including substituting at the day care, running the sound equipment and singing in the choir. JoAnn also volunteered with various groups, including the Harvesters for the church filling back packs for elementary students. Jo truly enjoyed music, She was a member of the Sweet Adelines International Kansas City Chorus for fifty years. Her quartet "The Hallmarks" were the 1979 International Queens of Harmony. JoAnn also enjoyed traveling to Ireland, Hawaii, and with the Sweet Adelines to Poland. She was a wonderful caregiver and enjoyed helping everyone around her. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her brother, Ken Allen and wife Debra; sister Linda Moranville and husband Jim, and her many nieces, nephews and friends. She lived at The Groves White Oak Assisted Living during her last months. JoAnn will live on in our love for each other. She is sorely missed. Funeral services will be held at Newcomers Floral Hills Funeral Home 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd. Kansas City MO 64133 December 28, 2019 with visitation at 11:00 am and service at 12:00. The family suggests a donation to your local elementary school to reduce student lunch debt in her honor.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 26, 2019